Royal tradition: Who gets a Union flag flown on their birthday? The 10 royals

THE Royal Family have a flurry of traditions tied to numerous annual events. So who gets a Union flag flown on their birthday?

There are countless traditions tied to the Royal Family and their birthdays, and one of them says specific members of the Firm gets a Union flag flown on their birthday. Currently, there are 10 members of the Royal Family who gets the Union Flag flown on the date of their birth.

Who gets a Union flag flown on their birthday? There are 10 members of the Royal Family who get the honour go having the Union flag flown on their birthdays. These members are the Queen and Prince Philip, their four children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is in charge of this policy and order all Government buildings to fly the flag at full-mast all day on those birthdays.

Town halls and local authorities are advised to follow suit but they don’t have to do so. The next royal to have the Union flag flown in his honour is the Queen’s second son Prince Andrew. Andrew, who turns 60 on February 19, stepped down from royal duties in November after his scandalous BBC interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This week, the decision to fly the flag on Andrew’s birthday has faced massive backlash with many members of the public of the opinion he shouldn’t receive such an honour.

Downing Street said the matter was being looked into after critics branded the reminder “crass and offensive”. As a result Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesperson found himself asked about flags – specifically on February 19. The spokesperson said: “We are working with the Royal Household to consider how flag flying policy can be applied in changing circumstances, such as when a member of the Royal Family steps back from public duties.” “I understand DCMS and the Royal Household are considering how the policy applies in changing circumstances such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties.”

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said Liverpool City Council will not be obeying any requests from the Government because it would not be “appropriate”. Mr Anderson told the Liverpool Echo: “No, we won’t be doing that, I don’t think that would be appropriate. “This isn’t to do with being anti-royal, we have flown the flag for the Queen before. “But Prince Andrew isn’t a major royal, he’s not a significant member of the royal family.”

Mr Anderson added: “When you look at his behaviour, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to mark his birthday.” Each year, the Government issues a list of designated flag days to all authorities. There are 20 flag days in total and although not all councils in England, Scotland and Wales are obliged to follow it, traditionally councils do tend to comply. An email reminder was recently sent to councils from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

