Royal tragedy: Why Queen was DESPERATE not to lose Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

QUEEN ELIZABETH was reportedly desperate to keep hold of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they announced plans to “step back”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thought to be in the process of ironing out details for their future royal roles. Following their shocking decision to leave senior royal life behind, baby Archie, Harry and Meghan are expected to be spending much more of their time in Canada.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace last month, the Queen said Harry and Meghan will always be “much loved members” of the Royal Family. She said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” The Royal Family has weathered many storms over its duration, including the abdication of the 1930s – which saw Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson practically exiled to France to live a life away from the Royal Family. Anne Sebba, author of Wallis Simpson biography ‘That Woman: The Life of Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor’, spoke to Express.co.uk about the recent situation surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Ms Sebba said: “Did you notice how the Queen went out of her way to thank Meghan and say ‘I think she’s really tried to fit in’? “(In contrast to) the idea that Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, would actually go out of her way to say we’re very sorry to lose the lovely Wallis Simpson.” She added: “I think this is a much more mature monarchy and a more sensitive Queen, she’s learned. “She saw how her mother was really bitter and damaged by what happened, and I think she’s going to do whatever she can, maybe beyond her powers, to try and limit the damage.”

Speaking to Today, royal author Tina Brown recently said the Queen is desperate to keep Harry and Meghan in the Royal Family. Ms Brown said: “She is desperately trying to find some way to keep the doors open for Harry. “She feels life is long, she’s a big believer in ‘let the cool heads prevail’ so she really wants to keep that door open. “Not alienate him because, who knows, this could be like a year’s experimental thing and then he’s going to want to come back into the Royal Family.”