Royal wedding 2020: One hint Princess Beatrice’s wedding will be similar to sister Eugenie

PRINCESS BEATRICE’S mother Sarah Ferguson has hinted at the similarities between Bea’s wedding and that of her other daughter Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in January 2018 and her sister Princess Beatrice is to tie the knot with her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi two-and-a-half years later in May this year.

Months after Eugenie’s wedding, Sarah appeared on the BBC’s The One Show. During the interview, she dropped a hint that suggests Bea and Eugenie’s ceremony will be similar. Bea and Edo were engaged in September last year and their statement at the time said: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. “We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Feelings of love and happiness were also expressed in the couple’s parents’ statements. The Duke and Duchess of York said: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. “We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man.” Edo’s parents wrote: “We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life.

“Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see.” Bea and Edo will tie the knot on May 29 at the Royal Chapel in St James’s Palace in what will be a low-key affair that won’t be broadcast or funded by taxpayers’ money. That aspect of their wedding will differ from Eugenie’s whose ceremony was shown on television and attended by 1,200 guests at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor. But what will be similar is the love and happiness that will be in the air on the day, just as Sarah had discussed on The One Show when talking about Eugenie’s wedding.

The Duchess said: “They’re all about love and they want this wedding to be about that, to include everybody to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else.” The Queen gave permission for Bea and Edo’s wedding ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by the Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. The Chapel Royal has been the location for many royal weddings and christenings.