Royals share messages amid `difficult time´ on Mother´s…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a poignant message on Mother’s Day, alongside treasured photos and a card Prince George made for Kate.

William and Kate’s @KensingtonRoyal account said: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.”

To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 pic.twitter.com/Qu0gkUYGdQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2020

Their images included a previously unseen one of the duke and duchess giving George and Princess Charlotte a piggyback, one of William and brother Prince Harry, now the Duke of Sussex, as youngsters with their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and one of Kate as a baby in the arms of her mother, Carole Middleton.

Six-year-old George’s colourful card – an expertly-crafted collage made of card, paint and tissue paper – depicted a yellow vase with three red flowers.

The royal family shared a black and white image of the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1951 with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, holding on to their hats as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for a wedding.

On Instagram, a message said the royals were thinking of mothers everywhere on what could be “a different and difficult day” as the nation is urged to avoid visiting their parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The message read: “Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be.

“Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life.

“But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday.”

Clarence House wished people a Happy Mother’s Day “particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together”.

Wishing everyone a Happy #MotheringSunday, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together. A young Prince Charles plays in the Clarence House garden with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. 🌼 pic.twitter.com/DQjVH3NSAw — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 22, 2020

The post featured an image of a young Prince Charles playing in the Clarence House garden with his mother in 1950.

The 93-year-old Queen, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, is socially distancing herself at Windsor Castle with a reduced household, having left London on Thursday.

Her eldest son Charles, 71, and the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall are reported to have moved from Highgrove in Gloucestershire to Birkhall in Scotland.

Over-70s are more at risk of complications if they catch the Covid-19 illness.

With his neat brushstrokes and eye for colour, George may have inherited his grandfather’s artistic flair.

Charles is a keen watercolourist and paints whenever he can.

Kate is also an art lover, who took art A-level and studied history of art at university.

She is a keen advocate of the benefits of encouraging children to be creative, and spends time making art with George, Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The duchess said previously: “I have always believed in the power of art, not only to unlock that creativity but also to bring us joy and to inspire, challenge and positively change our lives.”