RSPCA pet supply store goes online in SA

RSPCA South Australia has launched an online shopping and home delivery service for pet supplies, making it easier for animal owners to look after their animal friends.

Money raised from the sale of pet food, treats and toys from RSPCA PetVille will also contribute to the care of less fortunate animals, like three malnourished puppies found dumped in an alley last week.

The Red Heeler cross dogs are currently with a foster carer because they are still too young to be adopted.

By the time they are ready to find new homes, their care – including desexing, vaccinations and microchipping – will cost the charity close to $2000.

The organisation’s income has been limited due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Commercial operations manager Ben Dawson assured potential buyers that every product sold from the outlet met high animal wellbeing standards.

“This is why we don’t stock some items, such as anti-barking and slip-chain collars,” Mr Dawson said.

“There’s definitely a feel-good factor when you know your purchase is helping vulnerable animals have second chances at life.”

At-home deliveries have a standard fee of $4.95 for metropolitan areas.