Ruby Princess passenger whose wife died of coronavirus demands justice for cruise ship fiasco

An elderly passenger whose wife died of coronavirus after they both contracted the infection on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise says they ‘never should have been able to board the ship’.

Jerry Lieben and his wife, Janet, both developed symptoms of the deadly respiratory infection just one day after they were allowed to disembark the ship along with 2,700 others on March 19.

The decision to allow the cruise liner to dock is now under police investigation, after 12 passengers died and at least 612 contracted the virus while on board.

Mr Lieben told A Current Affair on Monday night somebody needed to be held accountable for the debacle.

‘Why did they put us on the ship?’ he asked. ‘Why did they let us board? There must have been red flags,’ he said.

He claims the ship was under lockdown and their boarding time on March 8 was delayed – and that not enough was done to ensure they were healthy when they disembarked after the trip to New Zealand.

The now widowed great-great-grandfather also recalled his last conversation with his wife, telling her he loved her while she was fighting for life in a hospital bed.

‘I was in the room next to her, I managed to see her before she died. But it was too rough of her on her breathing so I had to leave,’ he said while tears streamed down his face.

‘She was really getting upset, I combed her hair and told her I loved her and left the room and that’s the last I seen her.’

He said while he initially felt nothing but pain and sorrow over the loss of the love of his life, grief has now turned to anger.

‘After what happened, I just think I need justice for my beautiful wife, because none of this should have happened,’ he said.

The couple returned to Sydney Harbour from the trip of a lifetime on March 19, and had heard whispers of respiratory infections on board.

So they were shocked at the ease in which they disembarked the ship.

‘When it was our turn to leave, we said ”ah well, we’re going to get checked”, but nothing happened… We collected our luggage, but nothing got checked.’

Mr Lieben said they were handed a form asking them to self isolate at home for 12 days, but that there were no checkpoints to ensure they were of good health before making the trip home to central New South Wales.

Within 24 hours of arriving home, the pair knew something wasn’t right.

They called Orange Hospital and were asked to visit the facility for a COVID-19 test. Both results returned a positive reading.

Despite their age, the pair continued to quarantine at home before Mr Lieben experienced a nasty fall. Both were rushed to hospital, and Ms Lieben’s condition deteriorated.

Mr Lieben has opted against a funeral for his wife because nobody – not even himself – would be able to attend.

He is still quarantined and showing symptoms of coronavirus and has been granted daily 15-minute visits with his son to provide him care.

The army veteran made the difficult decision to cremate his wife’s body, and will celebrate her life with a memorial ‘once this is all over,’ he said.

On Sunday, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller confirmed a criminal investigation will look into the handling of the fiasco.

The commissioner said it was ‘too early to tell’ whether a crime was committed, but said there was ‘no doubt’ coronavirus was brought off the ship.

The investigation – led by the NSW police homicide squad – aims to identity how passengers were allowed to disembark the Ruby Princess in Sydney, resulting in several deaths and COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the country.

‘The only way I can get to the bottom of whether our national biosecurity laws and our state laws were broken is through a criminal investigation,’ Mr Fuller said.

He told reporters transparency regarding patient health on board the cruise ship was a key question for the investigation.

Mr Lieben said he’d been following along with the news, and agreed they were let off the ship too quickly.

‘We thought we would get tested, but nothing happened… It was just bang and we were off.

‘Before we boarded the ship, the ship was under lockdown. That should’ve been a red flag to NSW Health, but they are the ones that cleared the ship and let us board.

‘If somebody has done something wrong, it needs to come out,’ he said. ‘We should not have been able to board that ship. I just want to get some justice for my wife and that’s the only thing I can do for her, because I can’t help her where she is.’

Mr Lieben said he believed it ‘should have been me who died. Not her. Not the love of my life.’