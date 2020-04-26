Rumor: ‘Crash Bandicoot’ For PS5 In Development for 3 Years Now

17 SHARES Share Tweet

A “Crash Bandicoot” game is reportedly set to be announced any time soon, and rumors suggest it could be exclusive for PlayStation 5.

According to a report by a Portuguese game journalist Guru (via ComicBook), the new “Crash Bandicoot” game is scheduled to be revealed soon and will be marketed alongside Sony’s upcoming next-generation console.

Furthermore, the report claims that the game has been in development for three years already, which should make it ready to be released in time with the scheduled Holiday 2020 launch of PS5.

Considering that the new “Crash Bandicoot” game will be marketed with PS5, there will be probably some type of exclusivity deal between the two parties. However, whether it is a permanent exclusive deal or a timed one remains to be seen.

It is clear that there will be some sort of announcement coming soon. After all, Guru noted that Activision will be ramping up its marketing of the game.

It is worth noting, though, that this development fits well with recent rumors about Sony making its full reveal of PlayStation 5 this May 2020. After the E3 2020 in June was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports surfaced that Sony is planning to move their reveal showcase earlier.

With that said, it makes sense why Activision would want to promote “Crash Bandicoot” further and intensify their campaigns. With the alleged PS5 reveal expected to make headlines, marketing the game now will certainly be beneficial to Activision.

Regardless if there will indeed be a reveal or not, the news of a “Crash Bandicoot” game coming to PS5 is a welcome development to the community. Recently, Sony warned that the production of games for their new console could be affected by the coronavirus.

As more developers implement a work-from-home setup due to the global pandemic, the production of games could very well be delayed. This means there could be a limited number of titles available to play on the next gen consoles when they are released.

It remains to be seen what steps Activision will take next for their “Crash Bandicoot” game, but it is more than likely that fans won’t need to wait for long to know.