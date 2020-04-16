Rumor: ‘Crysis’ Sparks Remake Speculations With Cryptic Tweet

It seems “Crysis” is making a big comeback, one way or another.

On Monday (April 13), “Crysis” made a sudden reappearance on Twitter by posting a cryptic tweet saying “RECEIVING DATA”. While the tweet was vague, it sparked a lot of talk between fans – especially considering that it has been over four years since the account last made a post.

On Tuesday, April 14, “Crysis” once again teased fans. Interestingly though, it has a bit more information, as the game’s social media account wrote: “Hey Nomad, you’re still with us?”

The latest tweet started another online frenzy, with fans speculating that “Crysis” might be hinting a possible remake.

For the uninitiated, “Nomad” was a reference to Jake “Nomad” Dunn, the hero of the first “Crysis” game. The said protagonist didn’t appear in “Crysis 2” and “Crysis 3,” suggesting a connection to the first game instead.

Aside from a remake, a remastered version of the first “Crysis” iteration is a possibility. They could also be making a new game that would have a plot related to the original, both of which make sense considering the “receiving data” tweet.

Unfortunately, nothing is set in stone yet and fans will have to wait for more updates to get a good grasp of what “Crysis” is trying to do. For what it’s worth though, it seems the people behind the teasers will be tweeting more one-liner clues every day.

Developed by Crytek and published by Electronic Arts, “Crysis” is one of the most popular first-person shooter games of all time, which is why it still has a lot of supporters up to this day. The last installation of the game, “Crysis 3,” was released in 2013.

The series was praised for its photorealistic graphics and fun fight scenes, keeping fans engaged despite some criticisms about its average gameplay. In their review in 2007, GameSpot hailed “Crysis” as “easily one of the greatest shooters ever made” while highlighting its “visually stunning, packed with intelligent, thrilling gameplay.”

While waiting for the next game update on Twitter, fans can still play “Crysis” on PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.