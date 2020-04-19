Rumor: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Xbox One X Bundle Leaked

A “Cyberpunk 2077” bundle is set to be released for Xbox One X, and a first look at the set has been leaked days before its official reveal.

On Thursday (April 17), Xbox posted a cryptic video asking fans to break a code. It was later retweeted by “Cyberpunk 2077,” confirming that the video has something to do with the highly anticipated game.

Diving into the Xbox hunt, fans were led to the Xbox.com website which then showed a teaser that featured a silhouette or blacked-out version of an Xbox One X console. Fans were quick to assume that Microsoft is hinting about the “Cyberpunk 2077” bundle, as the tech giant asked fans to come back to the site again four days later.

However, perhaps to Microsoft’s dismay, Twitter quickly got a hold of the alleged Cyberpunk bundle. A Twitter user by the name DUDEMAN127 leaked the bundle showing the Cyberpunk 2077-themed console and controller.

It is still unknown where the Twitter user got the photo, and whether it is the legitimate limited edition bundle for the role-playing video game. However, it is worth noting that fans were divided with the design of the console.

Some were impressed by the “cool” theme and design, particularly of the controller. However, others were not happy and described it as “ugly.” A lot of people also questioned the decision to make the limited-edition bundle, especially since the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles are set to be released in Holiday 2020.

Microsoft is yet to confirm if the leak is indeed true, though fans do not need to wait longer as the official announcement will be made on April 20.

“Cyberpunk 2077” is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2020, and CD Projekt has been ramping up their promotions and teasers. In fact, they recently unveiled a new squad called “The Mox” that will be featured in the game.

Moreover, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the game is still on track to make its target release date. To recall, CD Projekt moved the launch of the game from April 2020 to September due to its complexity and scale.

“Cyberpunk 2077” will be available on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One and Google Stadia.