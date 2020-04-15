Rumor: Ubisoft Giving Away ‘Assassin’s Creed 2’ For Free

Ubisoft is clearly in a giving mood, that is if recent reports about “Assassin’s Creed 2” are true.

Apparently, the game developer and publisher is planning to give “Assassin’s Creed 2” away for free in the upcoming week. As spotted by video game analyst and reporter Daniel Ahmad, the PC version of the game will be up for grabs on April 14.

Furthermore, in Ahmad’s tweet that links German site mydealz.de, “Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood” and “Assassin’s Creed: Revelations” will also be offered at discounted prices.

According to reports, the offer will be available globally and can be accessed through the uPlay service of Ubisoft. Polygon also reported that the deal is separate from uPlay Plus, as all Assassin’s Creed titles are already available on the said subscription service.

“Assassin’s Creed 2” is one of the most popular titles in the series and is often considered one of the best games of the franchise. It was critically acclaimed during its release, with several publications and award-giving bodies praising its narrative, gameplay, and animation and art.

Moreover, it has also been nominated for several awards — such as Outstanding Achievement in Gameplay Engineering, Adventure Game of the Year, and Game of the Year — in the 13th Annual Interactive Achievement Awards now known as the D.I.C.E. Awards.

With the coronavirus sweeping the globe and forcing people to stay at home to quarantine, people are leaning into gaming to pass time and entertain themselves. With that said, gaming is at an all-time high in almost all parts of the world.

For what it’s worth, several video game companies are also adjusting to the pandemic and doing their part to help amid the ongoing health crisis.

Game developer Niantic, for one, recently announced the changes they would make on their highly popular Pokemon GO in order to make it easier to play at home while people are in self-isolation.

On the other hand, in a similar effort to that of Ubisoft, Square Enix also gave away two games for free last March. As part of their Stay Home and Play campaign, they made the 2013 reboot of “Tomb Raider” and “Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris” free to download for a limited time.