Russia confirms 182 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 840

For the second day in a row, Russia has announced a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. On Thursday, officials reported 182 new cases, over the preceding 24 hours, bringing the total to 840, 136 of them in Moscow.

The update came as Moscow shut down international flights to stop the spread of the virus, and a day after President Vladimir Putin used a televised address to urge people to stay at home.

The suspension of aviation affects all regular and charter international routes and starts on Friday. Only journeys to repatriate Russian citizens from abroad will be allowed.

Non-essential businesses in the Russian capital, including restaurants and cafes, will be closed from the weekend. The measure is expected to last until April 5. Authorities had already banned public gatherings of more than 50 people, closed cinemas, fitness clubs, and other establishments.

In the capital, elderly people – believed to be the most at-risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 – have been urged to remain in their homes.

Cases worldwide have surpassed 470,000, with more than 21,300 deaths.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!