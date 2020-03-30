Russia Earthquake: 7.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Off Kuril Islands, Tsunami Watch Cancelled For Hawaii

UPDATE: 3:05 a.m. EDT — The northern part of Russia’s Kuril Island remains under threat of experiencing tsunami waves, according to Russia’s emergency services. It said a tsunami wave was reported in Severo-Kurilsk at around 12:57 a.m. EDT Wednesday. The emergency services also stated while the threat remains, the residents will remain in a safe zone or higher grounds. The specialists will make the decision on cancelling the alarm after the low tide starts.

The USGS revised the magnitude of the quake to 7.5. Meanwhile, the U.S Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stated that the U.S West Coast, Alaska and British Columbia region in Canada will not face any threat of tsunami from the earthquake, though, some parts of coastal areas in the U.S were expected to experience non-damaging sea level changes.

Original story:

Russia’s Kuril Islands experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the earthquake struck at around 135 miles south-southeast of the town of Severo. It hit at a depth 35 miles. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned the quake had the potential to generate destructive tsunami waves within 620 miles of the quake’s epicenter.

“This earthquake has the potential to generate a destructive tsunami in the source region,” it said.

A tsunami watch alert was issued for Hawaii earlier. However, the PTWC later confirmed that the watch for Hawaii was canceled.

“Sea level readings from the nearest two deep-ocean dart gauges now confirm there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii although some small sea level changes may occur,” it said.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 37 miles, around 870 miles north-east of the Japanese city of Sapporo. The Japan Meteorological Association had also warned about slight tidal changes. However, it did not issue any warning or watch advisories.

There were no damages or casualties reported.

This is a developing story.