Russia records over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in a SINGLE day

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

Since Saturday, 2,186 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing Russia’s total coronavirus tally to 15,770, according to the government’s emergency team in charge of containing the growing epidemic.

Russia records over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in a SINGLE day

The new figure drastically ups the curve, as only 1,667 new cases were recorded across the country the day before.

The bulk of the newly infected – 1,306 and 278 respectively – are in Moscow and the surrounding region, where the authorities have recently introduced electronic permits to control people’s mobility amid the quarantine. St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, has reported 69 cases.

As of Sunday, 130 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the illness, while 1,291 people managed to recover, the task force reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *