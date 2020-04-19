Russia resumes coronavirus repatriation flights

MOSCOW, April 6 – Russia on Monday said it had resumed some international flights to repatriate its citizens after having suspended all flights last week to curb a potential new wave of coronavirus infections.

The operational centre monitoring the outbreak said two flights carrying Russian nationals – one from the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek and one from Dhaka, Bangladesh – were going ahead on Monday.

Russia, which has so far reported 6,343 cases of the coronavirus and 47 deaths, suspended all commercial flights last month but said it would continue allowing repatriation flights and those taking foreigners to their home countries.

But on Friday last week authorities temporarily suspended all flights to prevent a spike in new coronavirus cases .

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said last week that 25,000 Russians abroad had appealed for help getting home.

Many regions including Moscow, the epicentre of Russia’s outbreak, have imposed partial lockdowns to combat the virus. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Giles Elgood)