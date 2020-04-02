Russia sees drop in new Covid-19 cases, but cause for alarm as almost half of newly infected in Moscow are under 45

A total of 440 more people have tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, in Russia, a drop from the previous day’s 500. The nationwide death toll has risen by seven to 24. Moscow remains the disease’s main hotspot.

Well over half (267) of the new infections were reported in the capital, according to the latest national update, with 117 of them aged between 18 and 45. The total number of coronavirus cases in Moscow is 1,880, compared to 2,777 in the entire country. So far, 190 identified carriers have recovered from the infection in Russia.

Most of the country has now imposed some form of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. In Moscow, residents are observing a strict home-isolation regime. Soon, those infected who are being treated at home may be asked to install a phone app, designed to enforce the quarantine regulations. It will be used to ensure compliance and also to help communicate with medical services and organize the delivery of medicine, if needed.

Among those who have tested positive for Covid-19 this week is the chief doctor of Moscow’s primary clinic treating the disease. Denis Protsenko, who just last week gave a tour around the hospital to President Vladimir Putin, said he has mild symptoms and he will continue to perform his duties in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the Russian government has been given new powers by the State Duma (parliament) to deal with the pandemic, including the right to target price-gouging pharmacies and drug producers with hefty fines.

