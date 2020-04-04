Russia to consider limiting exports of some food, medicine

MOSCOW, March 23 – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has asked the agriculture ministry and other officials to prepare proposals on whether exports of any food, essential products or medicine should be limited, the government said on Monday.

Russia said last week that it could limit exports of some food products if the coronavirus outbreak leads to shortages.

Russia has reported 438 cases of coronavirus so far, and has introduced a raft of economic and social measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The proposals should be ready by March 25 and then be updated on a weekly basis, the government said in a statement.

The agriculture ministry should take into account customs service’s export data, domestic production and available stockpiles when making its proposal, the government said.

The ministry did not reply to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Last week, it said there were sufficient stockpiles of agriculture and food products, including grain, in Russia, and no deficit was expected before the new crop arrives in summer.

Grain exports from Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, jumped within the last two weeks as the rouble fell against the dollar sharply. Russia produces its grain for roubles and exports it for dollars. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Polina Nikolskaya and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)