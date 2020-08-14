Russia unveils new firearm ‘Poloz’, designed specifically for the police

Russian cops will soon have a brand new sidearm. The Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering has developed a new pistol, designed specifically for Russia’s Police and National Guard.

Based on the Army’s semi-automatic pistol ‘Udav’, the new handgun dubbed ‘Poloz’ is accurate at a range of up to 50 meters, and can operate in temperatures ranging from -50 to +50 degrees celsius.

“This compact model is smaller and lighter than the standard army handgun and can be used as a concealed carry weapon,” said Albert Bakov, CEO of the Research Institute. “ It is convenient, reliable and easy to handle, which is extremely important for operational services personnel.”

The Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering is owned by Rostec, a Russian state-owned conglomerate of strategically important companies, particularly in the defense and high-tech industries. In particular, Rostec owns a majority stake of the world-famous gun manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern.