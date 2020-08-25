Russiagate, televised: ‘The Comey Rule’ miniseries shows it’s always 2016 for the American establishment

The neverending obsession of the Democrats and their media allies with Russiagate, as evidenced by the latest miniseries based on the memoir of disgraced FBI director Jim Comey, shows they never got over the 2016 election.

The trailer for the upcoming Showtime miniseries ‘The Comey Rule’ dropped Monday, right at the start of the Republican national convention. The 140-second clip is the Hollywood distillation of the ‘Resistance’ narrative of the past four years – which is not surprising, given that it’s based on Comey’s self-serving 2018 memoir, ‘A Higher Loyalty.’

OMG, talk about election year desperation by #Hollywood#Democrats – literally trying to make #RussiaGate real in this TV propaganda special. Incredible, and sad…. https://t.co/P4d9aR90sw — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) August 24, 2020

From Hillary Clinton’s emails to the infamous ‘Steele Dossier’ – without a hint that it was bogus! – every single trope of the 2016 election drama is trotted out in the trailer. Comey, played by the liberal icon Jeff Daniels, is portrayed as the noble warrior for truth and justice trying to save America from the scenery-chewing Irish heavy Brendan Gleeson, cast as Donald Trump.

Gleeson at least manages to sound a bit like Trump, as being played by Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live, anyway. His makeup artist won’t win any awards, though. Daniels is a vast improvement over the actual Comey, once described as an “emo giraffe.”

The $40 million miniseries is scheduled to premiere on Showtime on September 27. Its author and director, Billy Ray, reportedly conducted “a year of interviews with key subjects.” These presumably include former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, the Trump-bashing lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, special counsel Robert Mueller and former President Barack Obama – all represented in the cast.

Ray’s choice to helm the project reveals a bit about its purpose. The veteran screenwriter has a number of thrillers under his belt, political and otherwise, though his latest ventures have been a mixed bag. ‘Gemini Man’ and ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ were commercial fiascos, while ‘Richard Jewell,’ another based-on-a-true-story thriller – directed by Clint Eastwood – did surprisingly well.

Between it being based on Comey’s self-serving memoir, and relying on Ray’s interviews with Comey’s cronies and confederates, ‘The Comey Rule’ is obviously aiming to whitewash the former FBI director’s role in the 2016 election and provide a visual aide to his calls to vote Democrat in November.

That message seems to have been received loud and clear, judging by the “Wow! Wow! Wow!” enthusiasm with which the trailer was greeted by the online #Resistance.

For all of his flaws, James @Comey tried really hard to do the right thing, and he took copious notes.This is going to be a watchable first draft of history and right in time for the #TrumpRussia national convention.pic.twitter.com/fGl3rfiDPQ — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 24, 2020

Not everyone was on board, however. Never-Trumper journalist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted she was “really really really sick of James Comey’s endless comeback tour,” while the former Obama aides turned Pod Save America hosts, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, greeted the trailer with open loathing.

Rarely this excited to not watch something. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 24, 2020

That may seem puzzling to people who have forgotten by now that Comey was the original villain of 2016, with Clinton blaming her loss to Trump on his letter to Congress about the FBI reopening a probe into her missing emails shortly before the election – never mind that it was deep-sixed as quickly as humanly possible.

Comey magically transformed into a #Resistance hero only when Trump fired him in May 2017. He has since admitted to leaking memos in order to get his old friend Mueller appointed special counsel, and steadfastly denied all wrongdoing even as evidence kept emerging about his role in the FBI’s unprecedented campaign to spy on Trump’s campaign (‘Crossfire Hurricane’) and outright frame his first national security adviser, General Michael Flynn.

Which is where the Hollywood whitewash comes in. While conservative commentators have dismissed the miniseries as “cringe,” they ought to remember that politics is downstream from culture. As Steven Spielberg expertly demonstrated in the 1990s – from “Schindler’s List’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan’ to ‘Amistad’ – Americans learn “history” from the movies.

The old adage that “history is written by the victors” has been turned into “history may be made by the victors, but is written by the loudest.” And there is no denying that Hollywood and the mainstream media command the largest megaphone in the world. Ironically, they have “learned nothing and forgotten nothing” from the fiasco of the 2016 election, when their conceit that they could dictate reality – rather than report on it or represent it – lulled them into believing a Clinton victory was inevitable.

While it may seem at first blush that ‘The Comey Rule’ is about the 2016 election, that’s only because everything since then has been about the 2016 election – and “fixing” what went “wrong” – in the minds of people who still refuse to accept the result.

