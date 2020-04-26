‘Russian Doll’ Co-creator Develops ‘Star Wars’ Series With ‘Female-Centric Point Of View’

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Leslye Headland is writing a new “Star Wars” series with a female lead.

Disney+ will continue to expand the “Star Wars” universe with Headland. The “Russian Doll” co-creator is developing a new live-action series with a “female-centric point of view,” the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Headland will write and serve as showrunner of the project. In December, she attended the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in Los Angeles. The publication noted that the deal for Headland’s “Star Wars” series was closed several months ago.

The details of the series are being kept under wraps. However, Variety has learned that aside from having a “female-centric” plot, the series will take place in a different part of the “Star Wars“ timeline. The show is currently recruiting staff members.

There are discussions if Headland’s series will be set in the High Republic era. Disney and Lucasfilm have already announced their plans to make the High Republic the center of their future stories for the franchise. The High Republic era was set 200 years before the prequels when the Jedi were at a high point. However, according to Screen Rant, it’s unlikely that Headland’s show will be set in that era.

Headland has received two Emmy nominations in 2019 for “Russian Doll.” The Netflix series stars Natasha Lyonne, who plays a game coder who keeps on dying and reliving her 36th birthday. Overall, the series received 13 nominations and won three awards.

Headland’s career in writing and directing began with the “Seven Deadly Sins” series, which includes “Bachelorette” and “Assistance.” “Bachelorette” starring Kirsten Dunst was the basis of her directorial film debut.

Headland’s film credits include “About Last Night” and “Sleeping With Other People.” Meanwhlie, her TV credits include “Terriers,” “Blunt Talk,” “SMILF,” and “Black Monday.” Headland is under an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios, which is now under the Disney umbrella.

Aside from Headland’s upcoming series, there are already two live-action “Star Wars” shows at Disney Plus including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor/”Rogue One” prequel series starring Diego Luna.