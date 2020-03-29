Russian government employee quarantined after possibly contracting Covid-19

A Russian government staffer who may have tested positive for coronavirus has entered quarantine. Meanwhile, people he had contact with are now being monitored.

The employee’s test results have been sent for additional verification, officials announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, some of his colleagues have been placed under observation and the areas where he worked have been disinfected.

The government did not offer information on which department the man works in or what specific role he fulfils.

As of Thursday, Russia has reported 840 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, with 136 of them in Moscow.

In a televised address on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin urged Russians to stay at home and announced that the next week would be the equivalent of a long public holiday. Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that all non-essential businesses in the capital will be closed from the weekend.

Russian authorities have also banned large public gatherings and announced that international passenger flights will be temporarily banned from Friday to halt the spread of the infection.

