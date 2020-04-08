Russian Man Who Killed 5 Neighbors Complained They Were Too Noisy

A 32-year old man in Russia has been complaining of noise coming from his neighbors, which ignited an argument. He then decided to solve the problem with force — he allegedly grabbed a hunting rifle and opened fire on them.

According to investigators interviewed by Russian media, all five neighbors on the balcony, four men and a woman, died of their injuries, Fox News reported. The suspect tried to escape, but unfortunately for him, police officers eventually caught him up. His identity was not released to the media.

Investigators did reveal that his apartment yielded the rifle, which had been legally registered. The suspect has since been charged with murdering two or more people. This ruling would carry a possible life sentence under Russian law.

The incident, according to the Moscow Times, happened when the victims argued with the suspect. The suspect and the victims live in a three-story residential block. Investigators told the state news agency, TASS, that the suspect spoke very badly to the group, which then escalated into a verbal confrontation.

The suspect then went back to his apartment, took his hunting rifle, then came back out and fired shots at the group. The five victims died right on the spot. The suspect tried to escape, but he was captured soon enough. The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the village of Yelatma, around 320 kilometers east of Moscow.

Moscow is currently under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Russian COVID-19 numbers have been rising constantly, currently standing at 6,343, rising to that number because of 954 new cases. The current death toll, due to the coronavirus, is at 47. This does not include the five who died because of the fatal shooting.

The shooting comes only within a few days after a gas explosion also occurred in Moscow. The explosion happened within the Orekhovo-Zuyevo city district.