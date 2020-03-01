Russian opposition marches in tribute to Boris Nemtsov and against constitutional amendment

Flowers laid in tribute to the opponent murdered in 2015, Saturday February 29 in Moscow. Pavel Golovkin / AP

Five years after the death of Boris Nemtsov on February 27, 2015, the traditional tribute organized in memory of the murdered opponent gathered more than 20,000 people in Moscow on Saturday and allowed the opposition to be heard after the announcement by Vladimir Putin of an important constitutional reform.

“To remember is to fight”, notably chanted the crowd, twice as large as in 2019. Over the years, the shock wave caused by this political assassination committed a few meters from the walls of the Kremlin does not fade. Boris Nemtsov, a central figure in the years 1990-2000, had established himself as one of the most respected anti-Putin voices. At the time of his assassination by bullets, on the Bolshoi Moskvoretski bridge, this former lieutenant of Boris Yeltsin appeared as the only personality capable of bringing together the different branches of the opposition in front of Mr. Putin.

“He was more than a politician, he was a courageous and free man, says Valentina Khatsanova, 80, who comes to the rally every year. We must continue to demand justice. Maybe it will not happen during my generation, but there are many young people here, it gives hope … “

In 2017, five men from Chechnya and Ingushetia were sentenced to 11 to 20 years in prison, but neither the organizers of the murder nor its sponsors were harassed. Liberal opposition and Nemtsov’s lawyers say they are in the entourage of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

On Thursday, February 27, the five-year anniversary of the murder, Vladimir Putin decorated one of the main lieutenants of Mr. Kadyrov, who also happens to be the uncle of one of the alleged organizers of the murder, who is currently on the run. Senator Souleïmane Gueremeïev, who was officially distinguished “For its contribution to the development of legislative work”, has not tabled a bill in five years.

The smiling portraits of Boris Nemtsov stood in the crowd with those of dozens of political prisoners sentenced in recent months, following the summer protests for “Fair elections” or in the context of various controversial cases, in particular for “Terrorism”.

It was also the first demonstration authorized by the authorities since the summer – and probably the only event currently in the world during which the police warned that he was “Forbidden to wear a mask”… Other slogans – against torture, against the war in Ukraine or in favor of a law against domestic violence – could also be heard. Elsewhere in the country, several thousand people also marched.