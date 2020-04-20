Russia’s aid to Italy is not just a ‘one-way road’ – Putin

Moscow’s assistance to Italy, which is gripped by the novel coronavirus epidemic, stems from mutually beneficial cooperation, President Putin explained, as some have called it a geopolitical PR stunt.

Russia’s strong partnership with Italy is “well-known,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference with experts and officials on fighting the Covid-19 outbreak. Relations between the two nations became particularly close during the pandemic when Italy became the coronavirus hotspot on the continent and Moscow offered its assistance.

“I would like to say that it is not a lopsided game, not a one-way road,” Putin said, adding that Russia buys pressure sensors in Italy, which are required for the lung ventilators produced in Russia.

Our cooperation is only growing.

Russia sent 15 transport planes with around 100 military virologists and epidemiologists to Italy in late March, along with medical teams, protective gear, and equipment. Some Western politicians and media outlets were quick to label the action as a geopolitical game by Moscow, while speculating that the aid was useless.

These claims were swiftly dismissed by Italian medical professionals and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The nation’s officials thanked Moscow for its help, while doctors said the expertise of the Russian specialists, who worked side by side with them in the epicenter of the outbreak, was invaluable.

