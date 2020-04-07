Russia’s Covid-19 cases jump by record 1,154, with 11 new fatalities pushing overall death toll to 58

In Russia, the Covid-19 trend is upward. The daily increase of confirmed infections has for the first time surpassed 1,000 as the total has reached almost 7,500. 58 patients have now died from the killer virus in the country.

Officials announced on Monday morning that 1,154 new patients had been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the preceding 24 hours. In the same period of time, 11 people are known to have succumbed to the disease.

The infection has spread to a new Russian region with the first three cases reported in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic in the south of the country. Of the 85 federal subjects of Russia, 81 are now affected by Covid-19. Moscow remains by far the worst-hit with 697 of the new cases reported in the capital.

However, there are signs that the coronavirus is circulating more widely around the country. While seven of the 11 new deaths announced on Tuesday morning were in Moscow and its surrounding region, the other four were well spread out. They occurred in southern Krasnodar, Buryatia and Irkutsk in eastern Siberia and far eastern Primorsky. The driving distance between Primorsky’s capital Vladivostok and Krasnodar city is 9,631km (5,984 miles).

April has been designated a ‘non-working month’ in Russia for non-essential workers and those who cannot perform their tasks from home. Most regions have introduced a regime of self-isolation, with people forbidden to leave home without good reason.

The present restrictions are so far scheduled to be lifted at the start of May, which is traditionally the time of the country’s main annual holiday period, celebrating both International Worker’s Day and the WW2 victory over Nazi Germany.

So far, 494 patients have successfully recovered from the virus in Russia.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 1.3 million people with the total known death toll at more than 74,000.

