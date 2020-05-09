 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Russia’s mightiest military aircraft buzz over Moscow to mark 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat (PHOTO, VIDEO)

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

Defying clouds in the sky and Covid-19 on the ground, Russia’s deadliest bombers, nimblest fighter jets and strongest transport aircraft flew over the capital in celebration of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany 75 years ago.

V-Day is one of the most important national holidays in Russia, and this year was supposed to have seen massive celebrations throughout the country. But Covid-19 and its lockdowns threw a wrench into the plans, forcing the postponement of most festivities. 

While only a handful of ceremonial troops marched across Moscow’s center this year for a wreath-laying ceremony, the air over the Russian capital was teeming with military aircraft, which were deployed in record numbers for the occasion. A total of 75 helicopters and planes – one for each year since that legendary day – flew under the cloudy sky.

The flyover started with a Mi-26 – the world champion in size and power among mass-produced heavy-transport helicopters. It was accompanied by a quartet of Mi-8s – the workhorse of transport aviation in Russia and many other nations.

Rotorcraft with more teeth followed closely. Сombat choppers, including Mi-35M armed transport, Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ and Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter gunships were on display.

Next came the turn of some of the biggest planes operated by the Russian military. An A-50 ‘flying radar’ was chased by Il-76 airlifters – the go-to solution if you need some heavy hardware moved fast.

Russian nuclear deterrence was showcased by all three types of strategic bombers currently in service: the slower turboprop-powered Tu-95MS ‘Bear’, the Tu-22M3 variable-sweep-wing supersonic jets and their heavier cousins, the Tu-160 ‘White Swan’ bomber.

Fighter jets swooped in, with echelons of MiG-29s, Su-24s and MiG-31Ks flying one after another. The final quartet in this part of the show was formed by Su-57s, Russia’s most advanced 5th-generation aircraft currently finding its way into the ranks.

The finale of the air parade showcased the skills of Russian ace pilots flying in tight formation. Some 10 air-superiority fighter jets representing three modern variants of the Su-27 family formed a wedge.

Close on their tail was the signature diamond formation performed by the two top Russian aerobatic teams, the Swifts and the Russian Knights, piloting MiG-29s and Su-30SM respectively.

The show wrapped up with the Su-25, the veteran ground-attack aircraft. Six of them were deployed to paint the colors of the Russian flag in smoke.

Smaller-scale flyovers took place on Saturday in other Russian cities as well as in countries hosting Russian air forces.

Denis Bedoya
