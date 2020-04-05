Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Mind Being Quarantined In A House With Five Women

Some men might go crazy being stuck in a house for weeks on end with five females, but not Ryan Reynolds. The “Deadpool” actor said he’s actually enjoying his time at home with his family while social distancing from others.

“I do not miss masculine company at all,” he told Stephen Colbert Wednesday night during a virtual appearance on “Late Show,” as reported by Glamour. “Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise. So it’s fine,” he added.

The 43-year-old is a father to three daughters, whom he shares with former “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively. Reynolds said he has no problem participating in whatever activities his children enjoy and that he likes doing “girls’ stuff.”

“I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one when they came out that chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day… so that’s what I do,” he said.

Along with Lively and their three daughters, ages 5, 3, and 8 months, Reynolds is also currently sharing a home with his mother-in-law.

“She doesn’t know it, but actually she’s emergency food if this gets real,” he joked.

On the topic of educating his children during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds said he is no exception to parents all over the world who are suddenly feeling the burden of responsibility to educate their children.

“We’re doing a lot of homeschooling,” he said. “We’re lucky to have a little tiny garden.”

However, Reynolds added that he’s not sure how helpful he’s being in the educator department.

“We’re trying to make this an educational experience but I’m mostly drinking,” he said.

Drinking is easy when you own your own gin company. Reynolds has been the proud owner of Aviation Gin since February 2018. He and Colbert even shared a virtual glass of the beverage together during his “Late Show” appearance.

“That’s the quarantini you’ve made there I see,” Reynolds joked.

