Ryanair grounds virtually all planes until July,…

DUBLIN, May 1 – Ryanair on Friday announced it would ground more than 99% of its flights until July and said it had begun negotiations with Boeing about cutting the number of aircraft deliveries over the next 24 months.

The airline, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, said it would take at least two years for passenger demand to return to normal, which it said could result in the loss of up to 3,000 mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman )