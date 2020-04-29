SA goes a full week with no new cases

South Australia has gone a full week without any new coronavirus infections but health officials remain wary of a possible second wave of cases if widespread restrictions are lifted.

SA has only 14 active cases remaining and one of two men in intensive care for some time has recovered enough to be moved to a general hospital ward.

But Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says a second wave is always a possibility and if it eventuates it’s most likely to come from interstate or overseas.

“I think it’s very clear that this sort of disease can take off extremely quickly,” she said on Wednesday.

“This is not a disease to be taken lightly.

“That’s why when we’re looking at what changes we can make, we want to do it in a very, very safe way.’

So far, South Australia has had 438 confirmed COVID-19 cases but 96 per cent are considered recovered.

There are still no cases among the 699 Australians repatriated from India last week, though they remain in quarantine at two Adelaide hotels.

More than 55,000 people have been tested for the disease across SA, with officials now preparing to expand the regime to include particular community groups, including healthcare and aged care workers.

Health officials are also preparing to meet regional leaders amid moves to allow more movement around the state.

Prof Spurrier said Australia’s strong performance in controlling the pandemic had come as something of a surprise but was the result of the measures put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

“I think many people are surprised in Australia at how well we have done. Really, this is the safest place to be in the world, perhaps other than New Zealand,” she said.

“It’s taken a lot of work and it’s meant that everybody has had to play their part and I absolutely understand how difficult the restrictions have been.

“But it has paid off.”