SA public, private sectors join forces

An additional 1700 hospital beds in South Australia will be available during the coronavirus outbreak as the state’s public and private hospitals join forces for the first time.

More than 60 private hospitals will be utilised after an MOU with the state and federal governments was signed to help with the expected capacity increase.

Premier Steven Marshall said the private sector represented about 40 per cent of the ICU capability in the state.

“We need those private hospitals to continue to operate,” he said.

“I hope we never use a single bed of the new capacity we’ve signed up for (but) we’ve got to be prepared for every eventuality.”

He said the deal would cost taxpayers a “substantial amount of money” but was an insurance policy.

Calvary Hospital’s Regional Chief Sharon Kendall said arrangements were being finalised but it was important the two sectors stood side-by-side to deal with the crisis.

With the number of new infections stabilising, Mr Marshall said complacency was his biggest concern.

“I don’t want anyone to think we can relax the restrictions in place,” he said.

“They have been fundamental in us slowing the growth of the coronavirus and need to make sure they remain in place.”

A further 11 cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 407 cases.

Of those 11, one was from the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

A total of 85 SA cases have come from that ship, while 199 have come from cruise ships overall.

The ages of Saturday’s confirmed cases range from a person in their teens to a person in their 70s.

Currently, 19 people are hospitalised with eight in ICU.

The number of people recovered stands at 46.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Michael Cusack said the investigation into the airport cluster was ongoing as the number of people linked to the area increased to 25.

Sixteen are baggage handlers and nine are secondary contacts including family members.

“The (Disease Control Branch) have been working with the airport and Qantas ensuring we’re gathering as much information as possible and identifying any further possible links,” he said.

He reiterated that anyone who visited the airport or car park within the past 14 days and develops symptoms must be tested.