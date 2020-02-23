Sadiq Khan admits he’s been texting unlikely ally Sajid Javid – ‘Not my enemy’

LONDON Mayor Sadiq Khan has been secretly texting an unlikely ally – Boris Johnson’s former Chancellor, Sajid Javid.

Mr Khan said the ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer “gets his argument” on the Mayoral contest between himself, Shaun Bailey and Rory Stewart. He also said he and Mr Javid have been texting and that they are in fact friends. He told the London Evening Standard: “What people don’t realise is your political opponent doesn’t need to be your enemy. Sure, we’ve got different politics and I want his team to lose every time.”

He then refused to reveal the details of the text exchanges but added he was proud of Mr Javid. Referring to the new Chancellor Mr Sunak, he added: “When people say that Rishi makes a point far more quickly and pithily than Saj does in Cabinet, well you know that’s a form of prejudice.” Mr Sunak was educated at Winchester and Oxford, while Mr Javid attended a state comprehensive near Bristol. Mr Khan and Mr Javid have a similar back story, as both of their fathers were bus drivers. Mr Khan was a middle child in a family of ten who shared bunk beds with his many brothers and sisters.

Speaking of his childhood, he said: “We’ve got fond memories, but it was tough. “We had one heater in the front room, where, when we had a bath, we would all have to dry off.” Mr Khan will go head-to-head with Mr Bailey and Mr Stewart to keep his role as Mayor of London. The race will be wrapped up in March, with the new Mayor announced that month. Mr Bailey has challenged himself to crack down on London’s knife crime in a series of interviews and appearances, while Mr Stewart has been thinking outside the box with his own campaign.

He made headlines just last week when he asked in a social media post to sleep on Londoners’ sofas. Mr Stewart was mocked on Twitter after launching his #ComeKipWithMe campaign where he asked Londoners to sleep on their sofas to learn about what really matters to them. Offering up chocolates as a sweetener, he said in a video to accompany the idea: “I want to know your concerns and your ideas. And I promise to bring a sleeping bag and a box of chocolates!” The video shows him sleeping on the floor in someone’s flat and carrying his suitcase up flights of stairs. Mr Stewart, who was kicked out of the Conservative Party after refusing to back Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal timetable, sparked an array of comments over the post.