Sadiq Khan admits ‘I don’t feel anything but sadness’ at Brexit and ‘hopes’ UK will rejoin

LONDON’S Sadiq Khan has said he “hopes” Britain will one day ask to rejoin the European Union, after the European Parliament signed off the Withdrawal Agreement on Wednesday evening paving the way for the UK’s departure from the Brussels bloc.

The Johnson administration agreed to a deal with the EU that will see Britain continue to follow the bloc’s rules until December, while a new, longer-term relationship is thrashed out.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday that the United Kingdom was leaving the European Union “but not Europe,” as he expressed hope Britain would one day rejoin the Brussels bloc. Asked by Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper whether he believed the British would vote to reverse Brexit sometime in the near future, he said: “I really hope so.” He added: “But, I don’t know whether it will actually happen. Right now, I don’t feel anything but sadness.” “The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union, but not Europe,” he continued, before telling Europeans living in London that the city “is still their home”.

Mr Khan, a staunch Remainer, also deplored the fact that the current Brexit deal still contains “too many grey areas,” stressing that hashing out a new trade pact with the EU by the end of December would be a near-impossible challenge for the government. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “playing a dangerous game” by saying he can strike a new, comprehensive trade deal with Brussels in under 12 months, Mr Khan added. He said: “The Johnson government thinks it can sign trade accords with Europe and the United States in record time, but a similar deal between the EU and Canada took six years to finalise. “What’s more, negotiating with [US President Donald] Trump will not be easy: for him, America comes first, no matter what.”

Mr Johnson said he would be respectful in his celebrations on Friday when Britain officially exits the EU bloc, mindful that Brexit still divides the country. He said in a live Facebook broadcast: “In common with everybody else, I will be making a dignified exit from the European Union”. Britain officially leaves the bloc at 2300 GMT, an event that is due to be marked with celebrations across the country but which will be lamented by those who voted against it. Mr Johnson added: “I’ll be celebrating in a way that I hope is respectful of the scale of the event, that does justice to the astonishing feat that Britain has accomplished, but also is mindful of everybody’s feelings about what we are doing”. After more than three years of high drama, Mr Johnson finally agreed to a deal with the EU that will see Britain continue to abide by the bloc’s rules until the end of the year.