Saira Khan: Donald Trump is scared of strong and inspiring Kamala Harris

After four years of being a ­terrifying joke, American politics got exciting this week.

And the battle to topple Trump is really hotting up with Joe Biden picking Kamala ­Harris as his running mate.

Like Biden said, little girls will have woken up – especially little black and brown girls, who so often feel undervalued – and they’ll be seeing themselves in a new way.

As a brown girl myself, I know if there had been a Kamala ready to run the country when I was young, then I would have felt more included – like I belonged and was finally recognised. I might be an MP instead of a Loose Woman.

This could be a huge turning point in the lives of millions of young girls and women, because if you can see it, you can be it.

Senator Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, is the first woman of colour to serve as running mate on a ­main-party presidential ticket.

She is that strong woman that I want my daughter to look up to and be proud of and be inspired by.

And she is needed in America now more than ever.

Democratic nominee Biden is taking a big gamble in a country still often governed by racists, or at least heavily influenced by them.

For that alone he deserves to get in to the White House.

And he has picked a woman fired up about racial inequality and one who is demanding reform, which is urgently needed.

Women are smarter and we need more of them in politics, especially BAME women. Ones that will push for change and a fairer world and represent and understand the people voting for them.

Of course Trump does not like her, he’s scared. She’s a black, strong-minded, highly intelligent, pragmatic, moderate woman.

He’s already stirring up racist conspiracy theories about whether she should even be allowed to run. How very Trump.

But this is a giant leap forward for people of colour, following the rise of Black Lives Matter.

It’s been a long journey since Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat, but maybe America is getting there.

And how pleased she would be now to see Kamala ­Harris and all those children waking up to the hope of a better future where their lives matter.

Our politicians should be watching very closely because that is exactly what is needed here.