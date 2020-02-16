Sajid Javid issues fiery swipe at replacement Chancellor Rishi Sunak in brutal parting dig

SAJID JAVID took a shocking swipe at the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, as he said he doesn’t believe any “any self-respecting minister” would replace all their political advisers.

Sajid Javid quit as chancellor after losing a power struggle with Boris Johnson in a dramatic Cabinet reshuffle. The Prime Minister ordered Mr Javid to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by Number 10 if he wanted to remain in post. The former chancellor chose to quit instead and was replaced by his former deputy at the Treasury, Rishi Sunak, in the biggest shock of Mr Johnson’s shake-up of his ministerial team.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Javid said: “It’s been a huge honour to serve as Chancellor of the Exchequer. “While I was very pleased for the Prime Minister wanted to reappoint me, I was unable to accept the conditions that he had attached. “I felt I was left with no option other than to resign. “My successor has my full support and the Prime Minister continues to have my full support as does the Government.

“The conditions that were attached was a requirement that I replace all my political advisors. “These are the people who have worked incredibly hard on not just the Government but the whole country. “They’ve done a fantastic job. I was unable to accept those conditions. “I don’t believe any self-respecting minister would accept such conditions.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that preparations for the Budget would continue under the new Chancellor. “Extensive preparations have already been carried out for the Budget and they will continue at pace.” Along with the ministerial exits, the reshuffle – which Downing Street insiders had predicted would be “conventional” before the row with Mr Javid – saw promotions for MPs who are highly rated by Number 10. Alok Sharma was promoted from international development to become the new Business Secretary and he will also be minister for the Cop26 UN climate summit.



