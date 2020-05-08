Salim Mehajer pleads with judge to let him on social media as debts mount to $20million

Salim Mehajer is begging to be allowed back on social media, for better internet and to return to his suburban home as he confessed to trying to pay off $20 million in debt.

The former deputy mayor of Auburn, in Sydney’s west, asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to relax his bail conditions so he could pay off a bill from the Australian Taxation Office.

But a judge rejected most of his requests and told Mehajer, 33, just because he can’t use Facebook or Twitter didn’t mean he was being ‘oppressed’.

The embattled property developer was released from Cooma Prison last May after spending 11 months in jail for fraud and is now on bail awaiting trail on separate charges.

Mehajer, 33, was found guilty in April 2018 of conducting an electoral fraud plot in 2012 that helped him become deputy mayor of the Auburn City Council.

The businessman is the subject of a firearms prohibition order (FPO) and has charges against him for an alleged car crash scam in 2017, allegedly using a fake letter to get bail in 2018 and allegedly supplying prescription drugs.

Mehajer on Tuesday was only successful in having his reporting conditions reduced to five days a week to police, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Justice Desmond Fagan refused the other requests which include being allowed back on to social media, living at his home in Lidcombe, better internet access and a relaxed curfew.

‘I do not regard it as significantly oppressive that you cannot access Twitter or Facebook,’ Justice Fagan told Mehajer.

Justice Fagan said the businessman should feel lucky to have been granted bail considering the allegations against him.

Mehajer was declared bankrupt in April 2018 by the Federal Court but he told the court he had the assets to resolve his $20million debt to the ATO.

Last month a passenger in a car that collided with Mehajer’s Mercedes in a staged crash was sentenced to a community penalty.

He was on his way to court in October 2017 to face a charge of assaulting a taxi driver at The Star Casino when the crash occurred.

In the NSW District Court on April 15, Nora Anne Bush testified to being ashamed of her involvement in the scam, which was set to earn the participants $10,000 to be partly used for a funeral in Tonga.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to dishonestly destroying or damaging property for financial gain and to negligent driving.

Mehajer turned heads last December when he and friends were pictured with guns on Sydney Harbour onboard a boat for his girlfriend Missy Tysoe’s birthday.

The photograph showed Mehajer and his two friends pointing what appeared to be shotguns over the side of the boat and towards the camera.

However, the guns turned out to be realistic-looking fakes used for laser shooting.

At the time NSW Police said they were ‘aware of the photo and conducting inquiries’, but no action was ever taken against Mehajer.

In addition to his criminal matters, Mehajer also has a series of civil matters currently before the courts relating to his business dealings.