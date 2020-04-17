Sam’s Club Stores Changes: Dedicated Shopping Hours For First Responders, Healthcare Workers, And Employees

Sam’s Club has announced that it is now offering priority shopping hours for heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sundays, healthcare workers and first responders can shop its stores, as well as Sam’s Club employees, with priority. All of Sam’s Clubs stores nationwide will begin the special shopping hours on Sunday until further notice.

Shoppers will also be provided with a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sam’s Club is calling the dedicated hours its “Hero Hours” as it gives thanks its frontline workers for their service during the coronavirus crisis.

“Most importantly I want to thank all our heroes, healthcare workers, first responders and our associates for all you’re doing and the way you’re helping our communities,” Sam’s Club said in a statement.

Sam’s Club is limiting the number of customers in its stores to no more than two people per membership. Its dedicated senior hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with pharmacies, hearing aid centers, and optical centers open during this time.

Regular store hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.