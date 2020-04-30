Samsung Elec Q1 operating profit up 3% as chips soften…

SEOUL, April 29 – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said its operating profit rose 3% in the January to March period, in line with its earlier estimate, as the stay-at-home trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic cushioned the virus blow.

The world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones reported an operating profit of 6.4 trillion Korean won ($5.2 billion), compared with 6.2 trillion won a year ago and its earlier estimate of 6.4 trillion won.

It said its net profit fell 3% to 4.9 trillion won, while revenue climbed 5.6% to 55.3 trillion won. ($1 = 1,220.9000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)