Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Release Rumors: Next Phablet To Come With Bigger Battery

Longevity is something mobile phone users want and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be out to address that. Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 came out with a 3,500 mAh battery last year. The word going around is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have a larger 4,000 mAh cell for longer use.

Word of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 coming out with a 4,000 mAh battery comes from Galaxy Club. They claim that the upcoming Galaxy phablet will sport a battery part model code EB-BN980ABY, which has a rated capacity of 3,880 mAh or roughly 4,000 mAh.

To give folks an idea on how long the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lasts, the battery is good to keep the device powered for roughly 10 hours, much better compared to other smartphones, Tom’s Guide alleged. That should be sufficient for folks who want a phone to last a day although that model did have a fast-charging feature. Thus, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could be offering something a tad better.

Aside from that, little has been known about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 which is scheduled to be announced in August despite the COVID-19 pandemic. That is subject to change although Samsung is likely to resort to online unveiling to introduce the handset, GSM Arena reported. Availability and delivery dates are likewise expected to be affected.

As far as features, most remain unofficial. Android Authority suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G connectivity and at least 12 GB of RAM. It may come with internal storage not less than 256 GB, wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a multi-sensor camera setup.

Speaking of cameras, Forbes mentions how Samsung will continue to retain the same camera modules as the Samsung Galaxy S20 models. However, the good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cameras should be smoother and bug-free. Of course, some are leaving the door open for a possible bump in the main camera. That could be in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which could use a 108 MP shooter. There is no official on projected pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 although most should brace for another expensive phone hitting the market.