Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-order and prices leak online ahead of release next week

SAMSUNG will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event next week to unveil the hotly-anticipated Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra (as well as a few other gadgets). Ahead of the launch event, a new report claims to reveal the pricing and release date for the new handsets. Here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy S20 even.

Samsung has struggled to keep the lid on its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20. The confusingly-branded handset is the follow-up to the Galaxy S11 series, which launched in February 2019. Following a torrent of leaks, we already have a good idea of what the new entry in the long-running Galaxy S range will look like – the same dual-curved screen as the Galaxy S11 with a cut-out for the selfie camera, a 120Hz high-refresh rate display, and a chunky multi-camera set-up on the back.

But now, we have a much clearer idea about when Samsung fans will be able to get their hands on the new smartphone – and most importantly, how much it’ll cost. The latest leak comes courtesy of a South Korean news outlet, which was picked-up by reliable blog SamMobile, suggests that pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series will go live in Samsung’s home country on February 14, 2020. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked will be held in San Francisco on Tuesday February 11, 2020. That means you won’t be able to place your pre-order and reserve the shiny new smartphone as soon as it’s unmasked on-stage… you’ll have to wait a few days. Galaxy S20 will then start shipping to those who have pre-ordered the device on March 6, 2020 in South Korea. That’s the same date that handsets will start to appear on store shelves too. Sources speaking to SamMobile have mooted the same release date, which suggests March 6 could be a worldwide launch, not just limited to Korea.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are all believed to be coming to the UK. Unlike the Galaxy S10 series, which had a 5G-specific model that cost significantly more than its 4G-powered counterparts, every single model in the new range is rumoured to come sporting support for the next-generation mobile network standard.

A red colour option will be exclusive to carrier KT in South Korea, although it’s unclear whether the new finish will roll-out to other markets worldwide, so maybe don’t hold your breath for that particular shade. And what about price? Well, the latest report claims Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will start from 1.25 million (£808 / $1,052), 1.35 million (£875 / $1,136) and 1.6 million (£1,035 / $1350) won, respectively. Of course, prices can vary massively between markets based on a whole host of local factors, so don’t take these rough conversations as definitive. However, the latest report – and previous leaks around the Galaxy S20 price – suggest the new smartphones will be a little pricier this time around compared to last year.