Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Release Rumors: Two Tablets Coming Out This Year

Samsung has not gotten much mileage from its tablet line but it appears they have not completely let it die. There are reportedly two Samsung Galaxy Tab S7s coming out sometime this year, both equipped with an S-Pen Stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 entered the scene a couple of months ago and has been kept under wraps. Now, it has gained more clarity with reports that there are two tablets set to come out at one of the events the company has lined up. This could either be at Samsung’s Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 20 or maybe even earlier (potentially July or August). Given that most product unveiling has been made online and in front of no audience, the same is expected for the two Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablets.

Based on recent reports from Galaxy Club, there will be an 11-inch and 12.4-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Both will come with their S-Pen stylus and that there will be 5G variants coming out. Ideally, these are units limited to South Korean. But GSM Arena bares that expansion options outside the country are being considered. That means there is a chance that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G versions could be available in Europe and the United States.

Unfortunately, the possible specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 are hard to pin down right now. Sam Mobile notes that there is not much information about the tablets although it may be safe to assume that these will be better ones compared to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Its predecessor came out with a Snapdragon 855 chip and a 10.5-inch WQVGA Super AMOLED display last year so the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is likely to offer something better. The processor could be bumped up to a Snapdragon 865 while the display could to the Infinity-O route.

The Galaxy Tab S6 also had a dual camera last time out so there is a possibility it could be improved as well. Considering most of Samsung’s flagships came out with high-end cameras, a slight enhancement could be up. Fast-charging is another feature that could be possibly added to help future owners worry less about running out of power.