Samsung offers Huawei P30 Pro and iPhone owners a big incentive to buy the Note 20

SAMSUNG’S Galaxy Note 20 is now available to pre-order and the Korean firm is offering a big incentive to switch from an iPhone or Huawei P30 Pro device.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Note 20 was revealed last week at the firm’s online Unpacked showcase and brings a swathe of new features to this screen-scribbling device. Along with a faster processor, there’s also upgrades to the camera and a much more responsive S Pen is now tucked inside its aluminium body.

There’s two new Note devices launching later this month with the more premium Note 20 Ultra also getting an adaptive 120Hz display, 50X Space Zoom, bigger battery and access to 5G data speeds – something that costs an extra £100 on the standard Note 20. You can find all that’s different between the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra here but if you fancy the upgrade and own an iPhone or Huawei P30 Pro device then Samsung is offering a big incentive to make the switch. Those who pre-order this new flagship can trade-in their old devices and receive a very hefty discount. For example, if you own an iPhone XS Max, Samsung will give you £400 off the price of the new Note series.

Huawei P30 Pro owners can also hand over their phones and get £300 towards their new device – that’s far more than most trade-in sites are offering for this 2019 flagship. Considering the Note 20 Ultra starts from £1,179 this is a considerable saving and certainly makes the update far more affordable. Along with that trade-in deal, Samsung is also offering the option to pay for the phone in instalments without facing any extra interest charges. There’s 6, 12, 18 and 24-month options available which means you can pop the Note Ultra in your pocket from £49.13 per month. The standard Note 20 starts from under £30 per month.