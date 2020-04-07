Samsung’s Bean-like Designed AirPods Counterpart Gets Leaked

Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro are no doubt dominating the wireless earbuds segment. While there are challengers from other rivals, it looks like they could not come up with the same set of features that the Cupertino tech giant is offering. Interestingly, a new report claims that Samsung might release an AirPods killer anytime soon to challenge Apple’s dominance in the wireless earbuds segment.

A new report from WinFuture claims that the South Korean tech and electronics giant is releasing a pair of kidney bean-shaped wireless earbuds that might challenge Apple’s AirPods. The site speculates that it might be the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The upcoming earbuds will reportedly have a more snugly fit on the user’s ear compared to the recently released Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Pro.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 would feature several angles with what seems like a microphone port on the external of the device. There are also a couple of metal contacts on the inside and some audio ports. These metal contacts might be used for charging the earbuds or for measuring the user’s heart rate, the report says.

It is worth noting, however, that the Galaxy Buds 2 does not come with a silicon tip or adapter. At this point, we do not have any clue how Samsung would make it conform to different types of ear shapes. However, if we take a closer look at the design, it looks like the entire design will allow it to fit into different types of ears easily.

So far, we have limited details about the features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. But, if earlier rumors are to go by, it might feature fitness and health trackers. It might include speed, distance, and heart rate reader. While we don’t know yet if the Galaxy Buds 2 would feature Active Noise Cancellation-like offering, having a fitness tracker would give theSouth Korean tech giant an edge over Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. It is worth mentioning, however, that while these details are fascinating, these are not official yet.

We suggest taking these details about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with a grain of salt and with skepticism. As for the release date, it looks like the Galaxy Buds 2 might arrive alongside the Galaxy Nore 20 sometime in Aug of this year.