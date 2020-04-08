Sanders to ‘stay on ballot’ to wield influence at Democratic Convention, despite dropping out

Bernie Sanders has confirmed that despite suspending his presidential campaign, he’ll “stay on the ballot” in all remaining primary states and continue to gather delegates in order to exert influence at the Democratic Convention.

In a Periscope address to his supporters on Wednesday, Sanders reiterated that while his name will stay on the ballot, former vice president Joe Biden “will be the nominee” in November.

Sanders said his goal was to “assemble as many delegates as possible” at the Democratic Convention, where his campaign would be able to “exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions.”

He told supporters he would work with Biden, who is a “very decent man,” to move progressive ideals forward and to defeat Donald Trump, who he called “the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

While Biden’s nomination is now a foregone conclusion, questions have swirled in recent weeks over his fitness for office, as his public appearances became increasingly strained and erratic.

The left-wing Vermont senator announced his departure from the race in an email to supporters on Wednesday, saying that while the campaign ends, “the struggle continues.”

