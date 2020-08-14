Santander launches new offers for 123 Student Current Account customers on top of Railcard

SANTANDER has announced the launch of some welcome offers in addition to the free four-year 16-25 Railcard for new 1|2|3 Student Current Account customers. How do the offers work and what can students get with this account?

A-level results day takes place tomorrow, with the exam results day following a very unusual end to students’ final year of school due to the coronavirus pandemic prompting the Government to close schools in March 2020. With the new university year looming, thousands of young adults may well be looking into their options in terms of student bank accounts.

The start to the new term will no doubt be unlike any before, but that won’t stop many getting their finances in order. Among the student current account options is the Santander 1|2|3 Student Current Account. This is available to students and apprentices from levels four to seven. As an incentive, the bank offers customers opening this particular account a free four-year 16-25 Railcard – something which gives them a third off standard rail fares.

With lockdown measures easing, students travelling by train could save an average of £199 each year with the discount, Santander said. Hetal Parmar, Head of Banking, Santander said: “University life and apprenticeships may look very different this year for many, but this time of life still brings with it the first big step towards financial independence. “Our highly popular 1|2|3 Student Current Account continues to give great value and provide the financial support students and apprentices need at this exciting time in their lives.” The account is available online and open to all students, regardless of their year of study. The bank account also offers an interest and fee-free arranged overdraft of £1,500 in the first three years of study, £1,800 in the fourth year, and £2,000 in the fifth year – that’s if students continue with their studies.

Furthermore, it pays in-credit interest of one percent on balances up to £2,000. Another aspect of this account is it offers additional cashback of up to 15 percent on debit card spending at major retailers through “Retailer Offers”. This week, Santander announced the launch of some welcome offers for new customers opening the 1|2|3 Student Current Account. The offers can provide new student customers with cashback on their debit card spending, should they activate Retailer Offers in their online or mobile banking. The welcome offers are: COSTA – 20 percent Cashback

Just Eat – 12 percent Cashback

John Lewis – 10 percent Cashback

Nando’s – five percent Cashback

Morrisons – five percent Cashback. Student customers will have 30 days to activate and redeem their welcome offers after they open this particular account.

