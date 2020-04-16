Sarah Ferguson reveals plan to write a children’s book named after Princess Beatrice

The Duchess of York has revealed that she is in the process of writing her next children’s book which is inspired by her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice.

Sarah Ferguson, 60, said her latest children’s novel will be entitled Trixi-Belle as a homage to the sweet nickname she has for daughter Beatrice, 31, who is engaged to wed 37-year-old businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Duchess also revealed how she can’t wait to be a grandmother if Princess Beatrice and daughter Princess Eugenie, 30, do welcome children into the family.

Speaking to Royal Central, she said: ‘If I am lucky enough to be blessed with grandchildren, it will be the most wonderful sense of joy for me and of course, I will be making up stories every day for them.’

The Duchess, affectionally known as Fergie, released two children’s books earlier this month through Australian publisher Serenity Press, inspired by her daughter Eugenie and her late father.

Sarah revealed how the book, Genie Gems, was inspired by her youngest daughter Eugenie’s determination to reduce single-use plastic.

She said she named her daughter, 30, ‘Genie Gems’ following her micro bead project and added how Eugenie ‘always looks for the truth in everything she does.’

Her second new release, The Enchanted Oak, resembles her father’s attributes of kindness and wisdom along with his bushy eyebrows.

The novel addresses loneliness in children following Sarah’s own experience of moving to London, before her marriage, and missing the familiarity of the countryside.

Meanwhile she now says she has her sights set on honouring her eldest daughter with her next children’s book.

Speaking before the royal was forced to cancel her wedding over the coronavirus pandemic, she said: ‘Beatrice is the happiest I have ever seen her in my life, and she and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy.’

Princess Beatrice had initially been set to marry Edo in the Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in London on May 29, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace in May, but the pair cancelled their reception amid the coronavirus pandemic.

London-born millionaire property tycoon Edo has dual British and Italian citizenship. Italy – the worst-hit European country by the virus – is in lockdown.

Buckingham Palace said the couple were aware of the need to avoid taking any unnecessary risks and had reviewed their plans in light of government advice.

The wedding day has now been changed after the Government advised Britons to avoid social gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.