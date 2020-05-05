Saudi Arabia allows entry to and exit from Qatif province

CAIRO, April 29 – Saudi Arabia will allow entry into and exit from Qatif province starting Thursday, the state news agency reported on Wednesday citing a source within the interior ministry.

The source added that this comes as the result of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatif, located in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia, was under lockdown since March 8 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek and Omar Fahmy Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)