Saudi Arabia to fly house residents abroad in the middle of …

LONDON, April 5 – Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry plans to fly home any residents abroad who wish to go back to the country during the coronavirus outbreak, and has launched an electronic service to register those interested, it said on Sunday.

“Registration will begin on Sunday and will take 5 days. Top priority will be offered to those in nations most struck by the coronavirus, pregnant females and senior citizens,” it said in a statement released on Twitter.

Citizens will be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return, the ministry stated. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam, writing by Marwa Rashad and Alaa Swilam)