Savannah Guthrie Net Worth: ‘Today’ Anchor’s Finances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As COVID-19 remains to spread out throughout the country because of the recurring pandemic, numerous have sought to NBC News for updates surrounding the coronavirus episode. Each morning viewers can tune in as well as see Savannah Guthrie, in addition to Hoda Kotb and also others, give updated info regarding the present health crisis. Here’s just how much Guthrie is supposedly worth many thanks to her time on “Today.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the program reporter deserves $20M. Every year, she supposedly takes residence an $8M income from her NBC appearances.

Prior to acquiring her NBC anchoring function, Guthrie held a selection of various other settings along the road. After graduating from the University of Arizona with a level in journalism, she went into the world of program news. After transferring to Washington, D.C., she began offering her abilities as she covered “a number of significant news events, consisting of September 11th, the Anthrax attacks, and also the Michael Jackson test.”

However, she then pivoted away from the globe of news as well as went back to college in order to acquire her regulation degree from Georgetown University. After doing so, she started looking like a lawful correspondent for NBC News in 2007 and functioning as a White House Correspondent in between 2008-2011. Ultimately, she likewise worked with MSNBC and also began co-anchoring “Today” with Matt Lauer before his 2017 firing.

As for how Guthrie has apparently invested part of her income, Apartment Therapy records that she had actually previously owned a Tribeca loft space that she had acquired with her spouse, political expert Michael Feldman, for $3.8 M in 2012. In 2019, the couple had actually then placed the space, which had floor to ceiling home windows and also an integrated bar, back on the marketplace for $5.995 M.

“Today” has remained a topic of discussion itself beyond the information that it presents to customers each early morning. As an outcome of the present health situation triggered by the ongoing pandemic, both Guthrie and also Al Roker determined to accomplish component of their NBC looks from their homes in recent weeks. Kotb herself has actually likewise reviewed COVID-19 in recent months, including what she has found to be “unbelievable” about self-isolating.