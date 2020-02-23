Scam WARNING: Courier fraud on rise as scammers use cruel trick – could YOU be targeted?

SCAMMERS can be very convincing as the latest con is Courier fraud where they will ask victims to “help” with a criminal investigation by withdrawing money.

Courier fraud has been the latest con to rock victims and leave them thousands of pounds out of pocket. What appears to be genuine calls from the police have resulted in victims being manipulated into handing their bank card over to a courier. Age UK’s Joel Lewis has since explained how scammers trick their victims.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Lewis said: “Courier fraud is where you get an unknown call normally from somewhere pretending to be your bank or from the police. “What they’ll say is that, ‘we are investigating a criminal matter or criminal complaint and we need your help with that’. “What they typically do is ask you to withdraw money or give your bank card to a courier. “That courier could be a legitimate courier who has no idea they’re involved in fraud or it could be someone that’s working for the scammers.

“We’ve seen cases of people withdrawing thousands. “They say they’re working with the police and then the scammers take that money and go off with it. “We’ve also seen examples of people going into high-end jewellers or watch shops and buying very expensive items of jewellery or watches and then giving those to the fraudsters.” His warning comes amid fears a new US phone scam targeting elderly people could be set to hit people in the UK.

Call blocker makers CPR are urging members of the public to be on alert, as it suggests a US phone scam could be set to hit the UK. The company says it could see scammers pretending to be a relative in distress or someone of authority – such as a lawyer or a police officer. The scam, which has been conning grandparents across the US, sees the “relative” of the grandparent explain that they’re in trouble.



