Schools are open but pubs will close for SIX MONTHS to stop the spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced sweeping closures across Australia on Sunday with gathering places shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The changes come into force at noon on Monday and will radically alter life for all Australians for up to six months, the Prime Minister said on Sunday night.

Nightclubs, pubs, cinemas and casinos are among the establishments to close their doors indefinitely.

Hotels and pubs will not have to close their accommodation areas, only their licensed areas and gathering areas, the Prime Minister said.

Bottle shops that are off-license and not used for gatherings will remain open.

Restaurants and cafes must close their indoor areas but can still sell takeaway and delivery food.

Indoor sporting venues and places of worship will also have to close their indoor gathering areas but funerals will still be allowed.

‘Enclosed spaces for funerals and things of that nature will have to follow the strict four square metre rule which will be enforced,’ the Prime Minister said.

Victoria, NSW and the ACT had been pushing for school closures in an emergency National Cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister on Sunday but the Prime Minister said the schools will reopen as normal after the Easter break.

‘The premiers and chief ministers all have the same view that schools should reopen on the other side of the term break, subject to the health advice at that time,’ he said on Sunday night.

‘Health advice has been clear and they have remained open and this is important because I want to stress this, I do not want to see our children lose an entire year of their education.’

Shortly after the Prime Minister’s address, ACT Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry said the nation’s capital territory would follow NSW and Victoria in closing early for Easter.

‘ACT schools, government and non-government, will begin pupil-free days from Tuesday 24 March through to the school holidays despite statements from the Prime Minister,’ she said in an emailed statement late on Sunday.

Victorian schools have brought forward the Easter holiday break and teachers will use it to look at how to implement distance learning.

NSW is expected to follow suit.

Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics services will remain open, with the full details to be spelled out in coming days.

State and territory leaders will make their own announcements on the details of the announced closures on Monday morning, the Prime Minister said.

Premiers Gladys Berejiklian and Daniel Andrews released separate statements assuring supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies and home delivery services would stay open during the ‘comprehensive shutdown’.

The prime minister said a six-month shutdown had been modelled by medical experts – and any lockdown would need to be long-term.

‘If you shut things down you have to understand that if you do, you may well be doing that for at least the next six months,’ he told Seven News on Sunday night.

Domestic travel has also been discouraged in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory are imposing two-week quarantine periods on people seeking to enter these states, with police checkpoints posted to monitor travellers.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said entry to his state would be restricted via road, rail, air and sea from 1.30pm local time on Tuesday.

There will be exemptions for health, emergency, defence and policing personnel, certain mining industry workers, flight crews, essential goods deliverers and on compassionate grounds.

Unless exempted, arrivals from interstate will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Australians have been told not to undertake non-essential travel and Mr Morrison told the ABC on Sunday night what that meant.

Mr Morrison said travel necessary for compassionate reasons or health was allowed, but holidays or discretionary travel must be cancelled.

Even within states, people should scrap travel which isn’t part of their essential routine, Mr Morrison said.

Australia’s international travel ban would extend to Australia’s Olympic team throwing their participation into doubt – but he had words of encouragement for the nation.

‘Australians are strong,’ he told Seven News on Sunday.

‘And we’re going to find out just how strong we are, and I know we’re not going to be disappointed … we will get on this bridge to the other side of recovery.’

The AFL announced matches would be suspended until at least May 31.

Mr Morrison warned of more draconian measures as people continued to ignore warnings about social distancing and maintaining at least 1.5 metres of space between people.

‘You’ve got to keep a healthy distance between each other,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘If Australians can’t do that on a broad scale, then they are denying the governments and the authorities the most important weapon we have to save lives and to save livelihoods.’

Wes Lambert, chief executive of the Restaurant and Catering Industry Association had been fiercely lobbying for states to allow restaurants to stay open for take away and delivery.

‘Businesses need to be able to continue to employ staff for food delivery and takeaway, which we think is essential,’ he said.

‘About 36 per cent of meals are eaten outside the home, so you’re talking about a substantial amount of extra purchasing at grocery stores if you don’t allow food delivery.’

Supermarkets throughout Australia are already struggling to cope with extra demand as a result of panic-buying, however this should subside as there is no change to their opening hours.

NSW Health on Sunday confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases overnight to Sunday, bringing the state’s tally to 533 and the national count to more than 1350.

Several of the new diagnoses were made in backpackers in the Bondi area – just a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was forced to close the famous beach when thousands of people flouted social distancing measures.

‘There were two recent parties that some of the cases attended where the cases may have acquired their infections,’ a spokesman for NSW Health said.

Those two parties were the Boogie Wonderland party at the Bucket List on March 15 and a party at Club 77 on the same date.

Beaches were closed across Sydney on Sunday as people continued to ignore the social distancing rule.