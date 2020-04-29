Schools to get $3b to bring students back

Private schools are likely to accept the need to return students to classrooms by the end of the month in exchange for early payment of $3.3 billion in taxpayer funds.

The federal government has offered to bring forward part of the money it usually gives to independent and Catholic schools in July as it looks at ways to encourage schools to reopen campuses.

Education Minister Dan Tehan wants to see students getting back to their normal education routines by the end of May, as the coronavirus crisis eases in Australia.

But he’s faced mixed response from the state governments and private school bodies.

Under the deal, private schools with a plan to fully reopen classrooms at the start of June can get one-eighth of their money – a total of almost $1.7 billion – two months early on May 21.

The same amount would be paid on June 9 if at least half their students are back in regular classroom-based learning from June 1.

The idea is to give schools a cash boost to cope with the virus crisis while also giving them an incentive to end learning from home.

Mr Tehan said preliminary discussions with the sector were very positive.

“They’re keen to get open and to get teaching again. They’re keen to have students at school,” he told ABC radio.

Schools don’t have long to consider the offer, with the minister giving them until Friday to opt in.

Independent Schools Council of Australia head David Mulford said it was a good deal.

“While the health and safety of all students and staff remain of the utmost priority, independent schools remain supportive of the government’s intention to reopen schools in a timely manner,” he said.

He noted the plan wasn’t a handout or any extra cost to the budget, rather a change to the timing of the payment.

But Australian Council of State Schools Organisations chair Andrew Bidwell said it seemed like yet another special deal that public schools, which are funded by the states, couldn’t access.

The medical advice has consistently been that schools can operate with appropriate social distancing arrangements in place for teachers, and regular cleaning throughout each day of surfaces such as desks, keyboards, doorknobs and playgrounds.

“We believe from the health side it is safe to do so and that is not putting teachers at risk either,” deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly told reporters.

Senior minister Peter Dutton doubled down on his claims that teacher unions had captured state governments and were heavying premiers into keeping students at home.

“If somebody is saying that they have got health information that says it is not safe for kids to go back to school, table it and let the public make that judgment,” he told ABC TV.

“All the advice I have seen publicly available is that it is safe for kids to go back to school.”